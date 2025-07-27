CAROLINE CO., MD - There are upcoming road closures coming to Denton starting on Monday.
Two separate sections of Baker Road will be temporarily closed for pipe replacement work, according to the county’s Public Works Department.
Closures will start on Monday, July 28th. Baker Road will be closed from Maryland Route 317 to Knife Box Road, as well as from Maryland Route 317 to Almshouse Road. The closure is expected to last through Friday, August 1st.
County officials say there will be a "VMS board placed to advise citizens and motorists of the closure."