LEWES, Del-The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced the closure of Robinsonville Road at Plantation Road for one month beginning Monday, September 11, 2023.
During this time, DelDOT says there will be no access to Plantation Road from Robinsonville Road, and motorists will need to use Cedar Grove Road as a detour route.
This work is part of the ongoing Plantation Road improvements project and the work includes the realignment of Robinsonville Road at Plantation Road, according to the department. Travel on Plantation Road will not be impacted by this work.
Following the completion of this work in October, DelDOT says Plantation Road will close to all traffic from Shady Road to west of Salt Marsh Boulevard, including access to the Route 9 intersection until May 2024 when the new roundabout will open.