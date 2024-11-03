QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD– Queen Anne's County Officials announced traffic impacts for the upcoming Bay Bridge Run Nov. 10th.
Starting at 7 a.m., the course will take runners from the bay's western shore across the bridge's eastbound span, along Pier One Road and up MD-8 to the Chesapeake Bay Business Park.
The Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff says the eastbound span will be closed from midnight to 2 p.m. on Nov. 10, with two-way traffic on the westbound span.
Single-lane traffic will be in effect on southbound MD-8 between Thompson Creek Road and Main Street, with the westbound US-50 exit closed. To access westbound US-50, drivers can take Main Street to Duke Street and turn onto US-50, according to a press release.
Traffic impacts are expected to slow by the race's end at 2 p.m.