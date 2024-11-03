traffic alert GRAPHIC

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD– Queen Anne's County Officials announced traffic impacts for the upcoming Bay Bridge Run Nov. 10th.

Starting at 7 a.m., the course will take runners from the bay's western shore across the bridge's eastbound span, along Pier One Road and up MD-8 to the Chesapeake Bay Business Park.

The Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff says the eastbound span will be closed from midnight to 2 p.m. on Nov. 10, with two-way traffic on the westbound span.

Single-lane traffic will be in effect on southbound MD-8 between Thompson Creek Road and Main Street, with the westbound US-50 exit closed. To access westbound US-50, drivers can take Main Street to Duke Street and turn onto US-50, according to a press release.

Traffic impacts are expected to slow by the race's end at 2 p.m.

Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

