CAMBRIDGE, MD - The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration (SHA) has announced new traffic pattern changes planned for Washington Street in the City of Cambridge.
According to the SHA, the changes will be implemented on MD 343 (Washington Street) at Maces Lane and Rigby Avenue. Currently, traffic is stopped at Maces Lane and Rigby Avenue while Washington Street is a through-street. The SHA says an all-way stop will be installed at the intersection, including new stop signs and stop bars on Washington Street.
The all-way stop is planned to be in place beginning Wednesday, April 3rd. The SHA says the new traffic pattern is aimed at enhancing safety and traffic operations. Drivers and pedestrians are asked to stay alert for the new traffic pattern in Cambridge.