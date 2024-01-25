MILTON, Del.- A Felton man is facing felony gun charges after a traffic stop in Milton on Tuesday.
Around 7 a.m., Delaware State Police say a trooper pulled over 32 year-old Alonzo Coker in the area of Coastal Highway and Eagle Crest Road for speeding. A computer inquiry of Coker reportedly revealed that his driver's license was revoked. The trooper also allegedly saw a firearm concealed under items on the floorboard of Coker's car. A computer check also confirmed that Coker was prohibited from possessing a gun, according to police. He was arrested and charged with the following offenses:
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Driving with a Suspended or Revoked Driver’s License
- Speeding
Coker was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $25,101 cash bond.