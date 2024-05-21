LAUREL, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) and Trap Pond State Park have announced a road closure as the Trap Pond spillway is repaired.
According to DelDOT, Trap Pond Road between Hitch Pond Road and Laurel Road closed Monday, May 20th and is expected to remain closed through the end of August as repairs are conducted.
DelDOT says southbound drivers will use SR 24, turn left onto Hitch Pond Road, and arrive back at Trap Pond Road as a detour.
Eastbound drivers will turn left onto Hitch Pond Road, right onto Laurel Road, and arrive back at trap pond road, according to the Department of Transportation.
Trap Pond State Park officials say staff will keep the public updated during construction.