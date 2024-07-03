OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Police Department say Route 90 is experiencing intermittent closures due to necessary repairs to a sinkhole near the base of the bridge.
The sinkhole is being fixed by the State Highway Administration (SHA).
Eastbound Rt 90 from Rt 589 and westbound lane closures from 62nd Street onto Route 90 will be intermittently closed.
Ocean City officials urge motorists to consider using a different route. They suggest Route 50 and Delaware Route 54.
Update 1:
At approximately 8:45pm, Ocean City Police Department announced that Route 90 will transition to one-way flagging operations during the repairs. Route 90 will remain open to traffic, says OCPD. Traffic delays are expected.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.