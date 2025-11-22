POCOMOKE CITY, M.d. - The Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Department says there was a truck crash on Old Snow Hill Road around 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 22nd.
Fire officials say the crash was in the 2200 block of Old Snow Hill Road. They say it was a single-vehicle crash and the telephone pole was on top of the truck.
The driver was able to get himself out of the truck before assistance arrived. Officials say Pocomoke City EMS evaluated the driver and he declined transport.
Delmarva Power responded and cleared the wires from the roadway, then started the process of replacing the pole and restoring power.
According to Delmarva Power's outage map, all power is restored in Pocomoke City.