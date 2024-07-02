BERLIN, MD - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage on the home of Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy Glenn Hilliard in honor of July 4th.
According to the Foundation, Hilliard and his family chose the home in Berlin before Hilliard’s murder two years ago. On June 12th, 2022, Hilliard was in pursuit of convicted felon Austin Davidson when Davidson turned and fatally shot the Sheriff’s Deputy.
Hilliard is survived by Tashica, and their three children, De'Aijah, Jersi, and Trenton.
“Tunnel to Towers immediately took a huge burden off of me and my family by paying our mortgage. When we lost Glenn I was in the middle of nursing school and Glenn was the sole provider for our family. We may have lost our family home if it were not for the Tunnel to Towers," said Tashica.
Formed after the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001,, Tunnel to Towers provides mortgage-free homes for Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children as well as building homes for injured veterans and first responders.
“Deputy Hilliard was a law enforcement veteran who loved patrolling the streets of his community and lost his life while trying to stop a suspect from hurting anyone else,” said Frank Siller Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. “This July 4th we are honored to alleviate the financial burden of a mortgage for his family and allow them to continue to heal in the home they shared together.”
Hilliard’s family is one of 35 families selected by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to receive mortgage-free homes in honor of Independence Day 2024, according to the Foundation.