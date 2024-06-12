SALISBURY, MD - Today, June 12th, marks two years since the tragic killing of Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Glenn Hilliard.
On June 12th, 2022, Corporal Hilliard was called to the Talbot Apartments in Pittsville where he attempted to take Austin Davidson, a wanted felon with multiple warrants, into custody. During the ensuing pursuit, Davidson turned and shot Hilliard with an illegal gun, killing the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy.
A Berlin resident and a 16-year veteran of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, Hilliard was 41 when he was killed. He left behind a wife and three children.
Almost a year later, on May 8th, 2023, after a nearly week-long trial, Austin Davidson was found guilty on all counts including first degree murder, second degree murder, and felony firearm use. He was later sentenced to life without parole with an additional 66 years.
Cpl. Hilliard’s death reverberated far beyond Wicomico County. More than 1,000 officers from multiple states attended his funeral.
"His was a career highlighted by valor and sacrifice, benchmarks of our law enforcement profession," Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis said as Hilliard was laid to rest. "Glenn put the welfare and safety of others beyond his own."
A portion of Route 611 in Berlin has since been dedicated to Hilliard, and his name was added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Hilliard’s widow, Tashica, has also transformed her loss into a force of change and advocacy for the families of first responders. This past May, Maryland Governor Moore signed a bill eliminating the tax burden for the families of fallen first responders with Tashica in attendance.
On the two-year anniversary of Hilliard’s murder, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to pay tribute to their fallen Corporal.
“Two years ago today, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office was stricken by the tragic and senseless loss of one of our heroes, Cpl. Glenn Hilliard,” the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. “Cpl. Glenn Hilliard was killed during the performance of his duties protecting and serving our community. Although we are still grief stricken by his loss, we remember him for his courageous heart, his love and dedication to his family, his friendship and comradery, and a spirit of selfless service to others.”
The Sheriff’s Office, along with the Hilliard family, hosted a special event at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 11 in Salisbury. The event honored Hilliard and also allowed his family to show their thanks to all first responders and those who have supported them since his loss and is open to the community.
"The things that I do I don't do them for myself, I do them with a greater thought in mind and kind of thinking what would Glenn want me to do, how would Glenn want me to move forward, how can I honor Glenn," said Tashica Hilliard.
"Well one things for sure, Corporal Hilliard always had a smile on his face and was always in a playful mood. To not have his presence in our lives is tough on everyone," said Sheriff Mike Lewis.