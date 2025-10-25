DELMAR, Md. - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a structure fire that occurred Friday in Delmar, Md. WBOC's Chopper 16 was live over the fire as firefighters battled the flames.
According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the two-alarm fire occurred in a pole building on Bi State Blvd. at 10:56 a.m. on October 24. The fire was discovered by the owner of the structure after an unattended trash burn pile near the building accidentally spread. 100 firefighters responded to the scene, with the primary responding department being the Delmar Volunteer Fire Department. It took an hour to get the fire under control.
No one was killed or injured in the fire. Officials estimate the monetary loss to be $75,000 for the structure and $100,000 for the contents inside.