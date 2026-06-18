Two arrested after stolen car chase in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Del. - Police arrested a man and a teenager, both from Philadelphia, following a chase in a stolen car.
Delaware State Police arrested 19-year-old Aveion Edwards-Thomas and a 16-year-old boy on Wednesday night, June 17.
Investigators say around 8:30 pm., troopers saw a Nissan Altima that was reported stolen in Pennsylvania traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway near Walnut Shade Road. Troopers say they tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the car sped away.
During the chase, state police say the car drove through the community of Canterbury Crossing, collided with a DSP Tahoe, and continued to drive recklessly and at a high rate of speed on several area Kent County roads.
Troopers say the car ultimately came to a stop after stop sticks were deployed, and the car struck the wire rope guardrail in the median on Route 1, near Twin Willows Road. Police say the driver, identified as Aveion Edwards-Thomas, and the 16-year-old passenger, were not injured and were taken into custody without incident.
Edwards-Thomas was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace, and committed to the Department of Correction on a $2,900 cash bond.
- Receiving Stolen Property over $1,500 (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Malicious Mischief by a Motor Vehicle
- Multiple Traffic Violations
The 16-year-old was also taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace, and released to a parent/guardian on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
- Receiving Stolen Property over $1,500 (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)