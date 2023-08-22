FELTON, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health has announced the arrest of a man and a woman stemming from an investigation into a May cockfighting incident on Sandtown Road in Felton.
According to the department, Billy Keen, 51, and Andrea Keen, 43 were arraigned on August 18th, each charged with a felony count of possessing an animal for fighting. Andrea Keen was also reportedly charged with being present for animal fighting.
The incident occurred on May 6th, when an animal welfare officer arrived at a farm on Sandtown Road, finding the active cockfight. Attendees of the fight scattered upon the officer’s arrival.
A search warrant obtained for the property revealed the Keens own the farm and allegedly host cockfighting events, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.
“Animal fighting is a cruel bloodsport in which roosters bred for aggression are placed in a pit to fight for entertainment and gambling, often until one or both birds die,” the Division said in a press release. “Animal fighting is often linked to other crimes such as weapons, drugs and human violence. It is illegal in all 50 states, and a felony crime in Delaware.”
The Keens turned themselves into Delaware State Police Troop 3 and have a preliminary hearing set for August 25th. A court date for a trial will be set later.
Those with more information on the case can contact Delaware Animal Services at 302-255-4646.