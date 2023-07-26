DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department arrested two people for alleged drug and weapon possession last night in Dover.
Police say an investigation by Delaware Probation and Parole and a search of a room at a Days Inn led to the arrest of Rachel Casas, 29, and Daniel Walmer, 26, both of Dover. Casas and Walmer were taken into custody just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25th.
According to police, a search of the hotel room revealed 126 bags of heroin, $1,150, 56 doses of amphetamine pills, 1 gram of crystal methamphetamine, and a 9mm handgun.
Casas was charged with the following:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
-Possession of Amphetamines in a Tier 1 Quantity
-Conspiracy Second Degree
-Possession of a Controlled Substance (2x)
Walmer was charged with:
-Possession of Amphetamines in a Tier 1 Quantity
-Conspiracy Second Degree
-Possession of a Controlled Substance (2x)
Casas was released on $28,500 unsecured bale, while Walmer was released on $2,300 unsecured bail.