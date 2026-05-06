LAUREL, Del. - The Delaware State Police say they have arrested 38-year-old Nicole Kenton of Harrington and a 36-year-old man from Selbyville on drug-related offenses and driving under the influence after a traffic stop on May 1st.
DSP says around 2 a.m. that morning, a trooper on Fire Tower Road near Sycamore Road conducted a traffic stop on Chevrolet Cruze for a moving violation. The trooper then identified the 36-year-old man as the driver and Nicole Kenton as the passenger. The trooper says he saw drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the car.
A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of more drug paraphernalia belonging to both the driver and the passenger. Police say they also recovered about 48 bags of suspected heroin and approximately 0.85 grams of suspected cocaine. Troopers determined both the suspected heroin and cocaine to be in Kenton's possession. The driver showed signs of impairment, so both the driver and Kenton were arrested.
Kenton was charged with the following and released on an $8,000 unsecured bond:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - 5 counts
The driver was released after being issued a summons for driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and related traffic offenses.