CHESTER, MD– The State Fire Marshal is investigating after two neighbors reportedly lost their home and two pets in a fire Sunday morning.
The Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home in the 1300 block of Queen Anne Drive in Chester around 10:54 a.m. on April 12. It took 30 firefighters approximately 43 minutes to control the flames, according to the Fire Marshal's Office.
Officials say a neighbor called 911 after noticing the fire in the home's attached garage.
Smoke alarms in the home were reportedly not working. Officials say two cats were killed in the fire, but no other injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting the two displaced residents, according to a press release.
The Fire Marshal's Office says the incident resulted in an estimated $400,000 worth of damage, with the cause still under investigation.