SEAFORD, DE - The Seaford Police Department has announced the arrest of two people following a shots fired incident at an apartment while children were home.
Seaford Police say they were first dispatched to N. Shipley St. after a caller reported yelling and a gun shot from an upstairs apartment. The caller, according to police, reported damage to their ceiling and believed it had been caused by a bullet.
Upon arrival, police say they learned there had allegedly been a physical confrontation between Andre Brickhouse, 32, of Seaford, and Alayah McDonald, 30, of Wilmington. During the altercation, police say Brickhouse shot a gun into the apartment’s floor. Two children were present for the altercation, according to authorities.
Brickhouse was arrested on the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person
-Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (3 counts)
-Endangering the Welfare of a Child (2 counts)
-Offensive Touching
-Criminal Mischief
He was taken to the Department of Corrections on $100,200 cash bond.
McDonald was charged with the following was released on $2,100 unsecured bond:
-Offensive Touching
-Endangering the Welfare of a Child (2 counts)
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Seaford Police at 302-629-6645.