MILFORD, DE– Two people were arrested in a joint drug distribution investigation by the Milford Police Department's Drug, Vice and Organized Crime Unit and the Delaware State Police Kent County Governor’s Task Force.
Investigators attempted to make contact with 30-year-old Maurice Parker, of Frederica, in a Milford Walmart parking lot around 10 a.m. on Feb. 4, according to a press release.
Parker allegedly drove away when approached, striking a police car, another parked car and a snow embankment before officials say he tried to flee on foot.
Police arrested Parker and say a search of his vehicle revealed approximately 42 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 50 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 29.36 grams of suspected powder cocaine, an AR-style pistol, ammunition, a BB gun, a large knife and drug paraphernalia.
Officers then arrested 34-year-old Ashley Zernell at Parker's home on Barretts Chapel Road in Frederica after they say a search of the home revealed approximately 144.48 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 313.86 grams of suspected marijuana, a flash-bang grenade, a Smith and Wesson Handgun and ammunition.
Both were charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
- Possession of Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
- Possession, Purchase, Own or Control a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of a Destructive Weapon- Bomb (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Parker faces the following additional charges:
- Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) - 3 additional counts
- Possession of Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) - 3 additional counts
- Possession, Purchase, Own or Control a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) - 1 additional count
- Possession, Purchase, Own or Control Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon - Firearm (Felony)
- Untraceable Firearm (Felony)
- Illegal Gang Participation (Felony)
- Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest (Felony)
Zernell faces the following additional charges:
- Giving a Firearm to Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)