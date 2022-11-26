SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested two men on felony drug charges during a traffic stop.
According to Delaware State Police, on Nov. 25 a state trooper made a traffic stop after seeing a car driving on Old Furnace Road with a broken brake light that failed to use their turn signal.
Police say the driver, 45-year-old Dwayne Deshields of Bridgeville, had a suspended license and an active warrant. Deshields was arrested without incident.
State police say while talking to the passenger, 44-year-old Deshawn Magee of Seaford, they saw suspected drugs in plain view in the car. After a brief struggle, Magee was taken into custody, police say.
Troopers reportedly discovered 8.88 grams of cocaine, approximately .38 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 21.74 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and over $750 in suspected drug money.
Both men have been charged with multiple felony drug charges, including intent to distribute. The driver, Deshields, was also charged with traffic violations. Magee was charged with resisting arrest.