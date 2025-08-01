HARRINGTON, DE - The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of two men on numerous drug and gun charges after a brief car chase on Wednesday.
Police say they spotted a black Dodge Charger with a registration violation driving north on Coverdale Road near Seashore Highway on July 30 just after 3 p.m. When authorities attempted to stop the car, the Dodge sped away on Seashore Highway, according to police. Police say they called off the pursuit due to the Dodge’s reckless driving for the safety of other drivers.
Investigators then arrived at the home of the registered owner of the Dodge on Genesis Lane in Harrington. Upon arrival, police say they saw two men attempting to cover the car with a tarp. The suspects, Tracey Johnson, 28, of Harrington, and Joseph Davis, 26, of Georgetown, were arrested. While searching Davis, police say they found nearly 2 grams of heroin. A search of the Dodge and the immediate area, police say they found the following:
-Loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine
-Sawed off .12-gauge shotgun
-Several rounds of .12-gauge ammunition
-AR-15 upper receiver
-AR-15 magazine
-Several rounds of 5.56 caliber ammunition
-Several rounds of .38 caliber ammunition
-Approximately 27.67 grams of acetaminophen
-Approximately 10.70 grams of a combination xylazine/acetaminophen mixture
-Digital scales
Johnson is prohibited from possessing a gun, according to police. He was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $89,500 cash bond and charged with the following:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm or Destructive Weapon if Previously Convicted of a Violent Felony (Felony)
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited who also Possesses a Controlled -Substance (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited Prior Violent Crime or Felony (Felony)
-Possession of a Destructive Weapon – Sawed Off Shotgun (Felony)
-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
-Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal (Felony)
-Resisting Arrest
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Reckless Driving
-Driving While Suspended or Revoked
-Expired or Invalid Temporary Registration
-Multiple Traffic Violations
Davis is also prohibited from possessing a gun and was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $109,500 cash bond on the following charges:
-Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon Semi Auto or Auto by a Person Prohibited Who Also -Possesses Controlled Substance (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited Prior Conviction of Use, -Possession, or Sale of Drugs (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited Prior Violent Crime or Felony (Felony)
-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)
-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
-Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)
-Hindering Prosecution, the Acts Delayed Prevented or Hindered Discovery (Felony)
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia