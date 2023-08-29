Demby and Bessicks

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department says it has arrested two men following a traffic stop Sunday night on multiple charges including drug dealing.

According to police, an officer pulled a car over near South New Street and West Lockerman Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after a traffic violation. As the officer approached the stopped car, police say the smell of marijuana was detected and a search was conducted while the two suspects in the car were detained. 

Police reportedly found a handgun, 71 grams of MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy), 32 grams of marijuana, 5 grams of cocaine, and a large amount of cash. 

The suspects, Donald Demby, 46, and William Bessicks, 37, were both taken to Dover Police and arraigned. 

Demby was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $79,100 bond and charged with the following:

-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

-Possession with Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity

-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited(2x)

-Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

-Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity

-Conspiracy Second Degree

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bessicks was also taken to SCI on $60,202 bail with the following charges:

-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

-Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity

-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited

-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

-Possession of Marijuana Other Than Personal Use Quantity

-Conspiracy Second Degree

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

-Traffic Offenses

 