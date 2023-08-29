DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department says it has arrested two men following a traffic stop Sunday night on multiple charges including drug dealing.
According to police, an officer pulled a car over near South New Street and West Lockerman Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after a traffic violation. As the officer approached the stopped car, police say the smell of marijuana was detected and a search was conducted while the two suspects in the car were detained.
Police reportedly found a handgun, 71 grams of MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy), 32 grams of marijuana, 5 grams of cocaine, and a large amount of cash.
The suspects, Donald Demby, 46, and William Bessicks, 37, were both taken to Dover Police and arraigned.
Demby was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $79,100 bond and charged with the following:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession with Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited(2x)
-Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
-Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity
-Conspiracy Second Degree
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bessicks was also taken to SCI on $60,202 bail with the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
-Possession of Marijuana Other Than Personal Use Quantity
-Conspiracy Second Degree
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Traffic Offenses