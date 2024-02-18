Police Lights

DOVER, DE - Delaware State Police arrested two Dover teens after attempting to steal a car from a residential driveway on Friday night.  

Troopers responded to a residence on Nobles Pond Crossing in Dover, Delaware for the report of two males breaking into vehicles in the neighborhood. 

Officials searched the neighborhood for the suspects and found a Kia Sorrento with the rear passenger window shattered. The ignition of the car had also been visibly ripped out. DSP say this type of damage is consistent with a trend in stealing Kia cars - using USB cables and screwdrivers. 

The troopers found the two males while searching the area and a foot chase ensued. Both of the teens were taken into custody.

Following a search of the teens, troopers discovered that both individuals were in possession of a USB cable and screwdriver.

They were later released into the custody of their parents. 

The 13-year old was charged with the below crimes: 

  • Attempted to Commit Theft of a Motor Vehicle 
  • Possession of Burglar Tools 
  • Conspiracy Second Degree 
  • Criminal Mischief
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Tampering with Vehicle 

The 14-year old was charged with the below crimes: 

  • Attempted to Commit Theft of a Motor Vehicle 
  • Possession of Burglar Tools
  • Conspiracy Second Degree 
  • Criminal Mischief
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Tampering with Vehicle