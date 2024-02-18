Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&