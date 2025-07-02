SALISBURY, MD - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA) has announced upcoming repairs planned for two bridges over the Wicomico River.
SHA officials say work will begin on the US 50 (Ocean Gateway) and MD 991 (Main Street) bridges with replacing parts of the bridges and sealing cracks on the undersides of both next week. The repairs are currently scheduled to begin on Monday, July 7, at 7 a.m., and are hoped to be completed by May 2026.
Drivers can expect to see intermittent single-lane closures during the work, but SHA says they expect minimal impacts to traffic.
“The State Highway Administration appreciates customers’ patience during construction as we work to improve Maryland’s transportation system,” SHA officials said. “Drivers are asked to stay alert, focused, and be aware of reduced speed limits and changing driving patterns in the work zone.”
For assistance, drivers in need can dial #77.