MARYLAND– U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin have announced more than half a million dollars in federal funding for two fire departments on Maryland's Eastern Shore.
This funding, provided through the Department of Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program, is aimed at upgrading personal protective equipment to better safeguard firefighters and the communities they serve.
The Ocean City Fire Department is set to receive $265,339 to buy personal protective equipment, including 63 structural firefighting helmets, 70 hoods, 40 turnout coats, 35 pairs of turnout pants, 48 pairs of structural firefighting boots, 192 pairs of gloves, 14 complete sets of gear, and 115 equipment bags.
The Marion Volunteer Fire Department in Somerset County is set to get $257,142 to replace 25 sets of Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA).