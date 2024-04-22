CENTREVILLE, Md.-- Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling a house fire in Centreville Friday morning.
According to the Maryland State Fire Marshall's office, crews were called to 125 Coon Run Ln. shortly for 9:30 a.m. for reports of fire.
Officials say say it took crews roughly 30 minutes to put out the flames. During that time, two fire fighters suffered minor injuries.
Investigators ruled the fire accidental and said it started because of an electrical error near the home's microwave.
The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the building and another $75,000 in damage to its contents.