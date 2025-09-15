Two former members of Bethany Beach Police sentenced for theft of overtime funds

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Tuesday. For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM to 9 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&