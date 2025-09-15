Two former members of Bethany Beach Police sentenced for theft of overtime funds

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - A former police chief and captain will serve time in federal prison for stealing nearly $300,000 in overtime funds over six years.
Chief U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly of the District of Delaware sentenced former police chief Michael Redmon, 59, of Selbyville, and former captain Darren Cathell, 50, of Frankford, for felony wire fraud.
The sentencing comes after an investigation by the Town of Bethany Beach that found discrepancies in how federal and state overtime grant funds were paid out within the department. Officials say Redmon and Cathell siphoned funds from 2017 until 2023. The town submitted the findings to federal investigators in Aug. 2023.
According to investigators, Redmon stole more than $80,000 in overtimes funds, while Cathell stole more than $65,000. The pair pleaded guilty in Feb. 2025.
Redmon was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised probation. He was also ordered to pay $81,000 in restitution and a $50,000 fine.
Cathell was sentenced to 2 months in prison, followed by six months of home confinement upon release, three years of supervised probation, $67,000 in restitution, and a $25,000 fine.
The Town of Bethany Beach plans to file civil action against Redmon and Cathell, seeking to recover more than $140,000 in grant funds that were not reimbursed through their sentencing.