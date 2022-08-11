STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Vandals defaced a mural and a historic caboose.
The unfinished mural is on the side of the Cult Classic Brewing Company. The manager tells us the one vandal defaced the art Monday night. And, they caught it all on camera.
The person wrote song lyrics, black letter X's, and cryptic messages in sharpie. They also damaged the concrete, spray painted the sand, and left a smoke bomb on the roof. Jesse McNew says, they had to call the bomb squad, Tuesday morning.
"It's really disheartening. We have a group of artists that come out a few days a week and they work their butts off in the hot weather," says McNew.
McNew says, "Everybody is really upset about it. They've been really helpful trying to come up with ways to find out who did it."
This weeks vandalism is not the only crime to happen this summer. The Kent Island Heritage Society's train caboose was damaged. President of the Heritage Society, Jack Broderick, says, gravel from the ground was thrown at windows. Broken glass still lays inside.
"While we were in here, I noticed additional damage to another window. It's a small window and it's small thing for a little town. But, it sure is disappointing," says Broderick.
The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's office said the two incidents do not appear to be connected.