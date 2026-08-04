HARRINGTON, Del. – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of South DuPont Highway and Fairground Road near Harrington, according to the Harrington Fire Company.
Firefighters, Kent County EMS and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the crash at about 7:58 a.m.
When crews arrived, they found one vehicle overturned with the occupant trapped inside and another person injured in the second vehicle.
Firefighters stabilized the overturned vehicle using specialized rescue equipment before removing the trapped occupant.
Both patients were evaluated at the scene by EMS. One person was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with advanced life support care, while the other was flown by Delaware State Police helicopter to a trauma center. Officials did not release the conditions of either patient.
The crash was brought under control a short time later.
Delaware State Police, the Harrington Police Department, DelDOT and fire police also responded. The cause of the crash was not immediately released.