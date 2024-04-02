SALISBURY, OCEAN CITY, MD - Two local young inspirations are set to represent Maryland’s Eastern Shore at a Baltimore Orioles game this week.
Nine-year-old Darren Cohee, of Salisbury, and eleven-year-old Nate Simm, of Ocean City, were both invited to throw the first pitch in recognition of April’s designation as Limb Loss Awareness Month. Both Cohee and Simm are amputees and share an undeniable love of baseball, especially the Baltimore Orioles.
WBOC’s Hunter Landon spoke with both boys Tuesday as they practiced ahead of Wednesday’s big game.
“I get to throw a first pitch on the field which is exciting, and hopefully I don’t throw it in the dirt,” Simm said.
Cohee’s mother, Nicole Foxworth, tells WBOC their excitement is palpable.
“Darren has not stopped talking about it,” she said.
Cohee and Simm are set to throw their big pitch Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. as the Orioles take on the Royals at Camden Yards.