Two men arrested during drug bust operation in Dover

DOVER, Del. - Police say they arrested two men and seized large amounts of cocaine and heroin/fentanyl.
Dover Police Department says on July 16, around 1:44 p.m., law enforcement conducted a traffic stop in the 500 Block of Bay Road as part of a drug dealing investigation. Police say during that investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for 32-year-old Amir Elmore, of Dover.
During the investigation, officers say they arrested Elmore and 36-year-old George Brinkley, of Dover. Police say they found 12.6 grams of cocaine while searching the men.
Investigators executed a search warrant at home in the 100 block of President Drive. Investigators say they recovered the following:
- 1,558.47 grams of powder cocaine
- 115.88 grams of crack cocaine
- 32.1 grams of heroin/fentanyl
- $2,281 in suspected drug proceeds
Both men were charged by the Delaware State Police and Dover Police Department.
George Brinkley was charged with the following and committed to the custody of the Department of Correction on $23,000 secured bond, which he later posted.
Delaware State Police Charges:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (3x)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (3x)
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Dover Police Department Charges:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
Amir Elmore was charged with the following and committed to the Department of Correction on $138,000 secured bond and remains incarcerated.
Delaware State Police Charges:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (3x)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (3x)
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Dover Police Department Charges:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Controlled Substance