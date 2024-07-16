MILFORD, DE - Police say they found cocaine during a search of the vehicle.
Milford Police say on July 14, around 2:30 a.m., an officer pulled a car over for speeding on North East Front Street, in the area of East Street. Police say the vehicle came to a stop in the area of South East Front Street and Marshall Street.
Officers say they observed signs of impairment on the driver and conducted a DUI investigation. Police say the driver, identified by police as 23-year-old Sergio Gomez-Gonzalez, of Lincoln, refused a field sobriety test and resisted arrest. Gomez-Gonzalez was then reportedly taken into custody without further incident.
According to police, the passenger of the vehicle, 22-year-old Brayan Ramirez-Ramirez, of Greenwood, began to interfere with the officers attempting to take Gomez-Gonzalez into custody. Officers say they attempted to take Ramirez-Ramirez into custody but he began to resist arrest and in the process caused minor injury to two of the officers. Ramirez-Ramirez was taken into custody without further incident.
Police say a search of Gomez-Gonzalez’s vehicle resulted in the discovery and seizure of 5.6 grams of crack cocaine and other drug paraphernalia.
Gomez-Gonzalez was charged with the following, along with other traffic related charges:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Tier 1 Quantity)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Driving a Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol
Milford Police say Gomez-Gonzalez had a presentment through Justice of the Peace Court 7 and was committed to the Department of Correction on an intoxication hold. Once sober, he was reportedly released on his own recognizance by the court. Gomez-Gonzalez was ordered to appear in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas at a later date for a preliminary hearing.
Ramirez-Ramirez was charged with the following:
- Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer (two counts)
- Resisting Arrest
Police say Ramirez-Ramirez also had two capiases for his arrest. He had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 7 and was committed to the Department of Correction on $3000 cash bail and $5000 secured bail on his capiases. He was given a $3000 unsecured bail on the above charges. He was ordered to appear in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas at a later date regarding this investigation, according to authorities.