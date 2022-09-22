MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating two men wanted for robbing a Mardela Springs convenience store.
The sheriff's office on Tuesday said the crime happened at the Goose Creek store on July 24. Detectives investigating the crime determined that Ivan Lee Conaway, 30, and Michael Jacoby Robinson, 39, entered the store and asked for a carton of Newport cigarettes. Investigators said that when the clerk placed the cigarettes on the counter, Conaway smacked the clerk’s hand off of the cigarettes, grabbed the cigarettes and fled the store. The store clerk received minor injuries to her wrist as a result of the incident.
It was determined that Conaway got into a vehicle being driven by Michael Robinson and they both fled the area.
A detective from the sheriff's office's Criminal Investigation Division completed an application for charges and submitted it to the District Court commissioner. The District Court commissioner issued a criminal summons for both men charging them with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. The criminal summons were unable to be served so they were returned to the court and arrest warrants were issued.
Both Conaway and Robinson are now wanted for robbery. The sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating both men. Investigators ask that anyone with information about this case to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office's Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4891.
Anonymous information may also be submitted to Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 or through the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office app (free download from the app store); persons providing information leading to Conaway and Robinson arrest in this case may be eligible for a cash reward.