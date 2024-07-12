SALISBURY, MD - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal has identified two boys in Salisbury as suspects following a series of incidents involving Molotov cocktails in June.
According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, an investigation began on June 12th after several neighbors reported finding Molotov cocktails placed at their front doors. Video footage from security cameras appeared to show two individuals placing the incendiaries at the door, then kicking the door before fleeing.
Investigators said the devices failed to function, and luckily only minor fire damage was reported.
The Fire Marshal’s Office says multiple community members came forward during the investigation. One person recognized the suspects in the video, another by their voices. One person with footage also independently tried to attempt to identify the suspects, leading to identification of the boys’ grandparents, who are their legal guardians.
The two juveniles, aged 11 and 14, were later identified and a Child in Need of Services referral was issued for the 11-year-old and criminal charges were filed against the 14-year-old. The teen faces 12 counts of reckless endangerment as well as 8 counts of manufacturing destructive devices.
The Fire Marshal’s Office says the two minors admitted to placing the first Molotov cocktail at a home on Oneida Avenue after the resident confronted them about cutting through her yard. The two boys then continued crafting more of the incendiary devices and selecting homes at random for entertainment, according to investigators.
"I'm very thankful for our investigators' vigilance, tenacity, and hard work in this case,” State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray said. “While the suspects in this case are considered minors, this is a serious act, which could have lead to catastrophic effects.”