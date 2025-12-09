WESTOVER, Md. - Two more former Eastern Correctional Institution officers have been implicated in a 2021 incident in which an inmate was assaulted and several officers attempted to cover it up.
On July 12, 2021, correctional officer Samuel Warren repeatedly punched an inmate without justification while the inmate was handcuffed, according to prosecutors. The ensuing investigation revealed that Warren and other officers then conspired to destroy video evidence of the assault and lie to prosecutors to hide the unreasonable use of force.
Warren and two other officers have since pleaded guilty in connection to the incident.
In December of 2024, the Grand Jury for the District of Maryland charged two more men for their alleged involvement with the coverup. Prosecutors say Neil Daubach was present for the assault and then wrote false reports about the incident to mislead investigators. Jermaine Sturgis, according to prosecutors, then agreed to delete a video of the assault. Both Daunach and Sturgis then lied to law enforcement about the use of force and their knowledge of it.
Daubach recently pleaded guilty to falsification of records and witness tampering. In November, he received an amended judgment sentencing him to one year and a day behind bars, court records show. He will then be subject to two years of supervised release.
Sturgis’ trial began on Monday and is scheduled to continue through Friday, Dec. 12. He faces charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice, destruction of records, witness tampering, and false statements, according to court documents.