SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two Princess Anne residents for allegedly making threats against a Somerset Intermediate School over social media.
WBOC previously reported on school threats received by Somerset Intermediate School this week in which police reported two parents had made threats after a fight involving students over the weekend. The school was placed on a brief lockdown. This has been confirmed as the same incident by the Sheriff's Office.
According to police, several students made the threats known to school staff who then alerted the School Resource Officer and SRO Supervisor. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office was contacted regarding the threats due to their nature and an investigation was launched. Warrants were obtained and served yesterday for two individuals:
-Shakira Cephas, 28, of Princess Anne. Cephas has been charged with Threat of Mass Violence, Conspiracy to Commit Assault, Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm, Illegal Possession of Ammo by a Prohibted Person, Contributing to the Condition of a Child and Disorderly Conduct.
-Rontari Malik Warren, 29, of Princess Anne. Warren was charged with Threat of Mass Violence, Illegal Possession of a Registered Firearm, and Illegal Possession of Ammo by a Prohibited Person.
Both have been taken to the Somerset County Detention Center where they are held without bond.