SHARPTOWN, MD - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire that left a family displaced and claimed the lives of two of their pets Thursday night.
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire began at a home on Tower Hill Lane in Wicomico County just after 8 p.m. on June 13th. 80 firefighters arrived to battle the fire at the about 5,000 square foot residency, and it took about 6 hours to control the flames.
Two family pets were lost in the fire, and the family has been displaced, according to investigators. Total loss from the fire is estimated at over $1 million.
The Fire Marshal’s Office says the cause of the devastating fire is under investigation.