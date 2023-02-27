SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has charged two men with numerous counts of rape, illegal firearm use, and false imprisonment among other charges. The arrest and charges stem from an incident on January 30. Police had initially responded to a reported rape and shooting incident.
According to police, the victim was allegedly held against her will and raped at an apartment on Beaglin Park Drive by Wanya Dawson and Tylor Johnson. The next day, Dawson reportedly confronted the victim at a residence on Ohio Avenue. A fight ensued, and Dawson allegedly fired three shots at her from the street. There were no injuries.
Upon investigation, police executed a search and seizure warrant for the apartment on Beaglin Park Drive. Evidence that police say belonged to Dawson was collected, including high capacity magazines, ammunition, cocaine, and evidence for the rape investigation. Police say Dawson appeared to be involved in the sale and or trade of cocaine. Ammunition matching the shell casings from the shooting on Ohio Ave was also recovered.
Dawson was subsequently charged with rape first degree, conspiracy rape first degree, assault 1st degree, assault 2nd degree, rape second degree, firearm use during a violent crime, sex offense third degree, sex offense 4th degree sexual contact, false imprisonment, reckless endangerment, possession with intent to distribute narcotic, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a firearm drug trafficking crime, assault weapon/ mag use, maintaining a common nuisance to distribute CDS, maintaining a common nuisance to distribute narcotic.
Johnson was charged with rape first degree, conspiracy rape first degree, assault 1st degree, assault 2nd degree, rape second degree, firearm use during a violent crime, sex offense third degree, sex offense 4th degree sexual contact, false imprisonment.
Both were arrested and are currently held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.
Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigation Division assisted the Sheriff’s Office throughout the investigation.