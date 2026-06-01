Skydiving Accident at Laurel Airport

RIDGELY, Md. - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office says two people were seriously injured in a skydiving incident on Monday.

Police say they were called to the Ridgely Airport on June 1 just before 1:45 p.m. on reports of a skydiving accident. There, investigators learned that two people were tandem skydiving when a sudden and unexpected down-gust forced the divers down at a steep angle, leading to a hard impact. 

One person suffered severe but non-life-threatening injuries and was flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. The other victim suffered significant leg injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office says the incident was weather-related and no foul play is suspected. 

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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