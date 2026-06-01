RIDGELY, Md. - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office says two people were seriously injured in a skydiving incident on Monday.
Police say they were called to the Ridgely Airport on June 1 just before 1:45 p.m. on reports of a skydiving accident. There, investigators learned that two people were tandem skydiving when a sudden and unexpected down-gust forced the divers down at a steep angle, leading to a hard impact.
One person suffered severe but non-life-threatening injuries and was flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. The other victim suffered significant leg injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office says the incident was weather-related and no foul play is suspected.