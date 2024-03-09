TALBOT COUNTY , MD - Two staff members were assaulted just days apart at two separate Talbot County High Schools.
Tuesday March 5th, a 15-year-old Easton High School student reportedly assaulted a 73-year-old substitute teacher over a cell phone. In a video of the incident, located by Deputies, the student was seen "knocking the teacher off a stool onto the floor, stand over top of him while striking him and making threats to assault him further". After about two minutes, a student intervenes to stop the assault. The student was charged with assault and disturbing school activities on a juvenile referral. They were released to a guardian pending further action by the Department of Juvenile Services.
Friday March 8th, a 15-year-old St. Michaels High School student assaulted the School Manager in the presence of a School Resource Officer. As the resource officer attempted to take the student into custody, they pulled away and attempted to flee on foot. They were quickly taken into custody and charged with assault as well as resisting arrest. The juvenile was released to his mother pending further action by the Department of Juvenile Services.