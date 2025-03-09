MILLSBORO, DE - Two Sussex County men were arrested on felony drug and related charges near Millsboro on Thursday.
On Thursday, March 6th, at approximately 9:43pm, members of the Sussex County Governor's Task Force were on patrol and witnessed a Ford Mustang traveling east on John J. Williams Highway near Bay Farm Road. According to the Delaware State Police, detectives saw the Mustang fail to signal properly when turning south onto Bay Farm Road. The detectives attempted to pull the vehicle over.
The vehicle then pulled into the driveway of a residence on Bay Farm Road, sped through the yard, and struck a tree. After striking the tree, the two occupants of the vehicle fled from the vehicle but were quickly taken into custody.
DSP identified the two men as 52-year-old Jerome Johnson, of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and 42-year-old Troy Sanders, of Bridgeville. State police say that Johnson"had active capias warrants and a revoked driver’s license."
Following a search of the crash scene, Johnson, Sanders, and the vehicle, law enforcement found the following:
- Approximately 3.87 grams of heroin
- Approximately 11.97 grams of crack cocaine
Johnson was charged with the following, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $35,501 cash bond.
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Driving while Suspended or Revoked
- Failure to Signal Continuously Not Less than 300 feet
Sanders was charged with the following, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and $6,800 secured bond.
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia