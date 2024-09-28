MILFORD, DE– Two teens were arrested on firearm and conspiracy charges after an alleged armed robbery Wednesday.
The Milford Police Department (MPD) responded to armed robbery reports in the 800 block of Southeast 4th Street around 3:50 p.m. on Sept. 25.
Officers found the 15-year-old and 17-year-old male suspects in a nearby back yard before taking them into custody and obtaining search warrants, with the help of Dover Police.
Police say a backpack with the suspects contained two 9mm handguns identified as "ghost guns," or untraceable home-assembled firearms.
Investigators searched the property where the teens were located to find a third 9mm "ghost" handgun and a Mac 10 9mm submachine gun in one suspect's bedroom. A single-shot 410 rifle was also seized from the property, according to police, bringing the total number of firearms to five.
Both teens were committed to the Delaware Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services: Stevenson House Detention Center and issued no-contact orders with each other and the robbery victim. Each will appear before the Sussex County Family Court at a later date.
The 17-year-old suspect was committed in default of $175,000 cash bond for the following charges:
- First-Degree Robbery
- Second-Degree Conspiracy
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (x2)
- Possession, Purchase, Own or Control of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Under 18 (x2)
- Possession, Purchase, Own or Control of Ammunition by a Person Under 18
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (x2)
- Possessing an Untraceable Firearm (x2)
The 15-year-old suspect was committed in default of $68,000 cash bond for the same charges.