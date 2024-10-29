CAMBRIDGE, MD - The Maryland State Police have announced the arrest of two Cambridge teenagers following a shooting that took the life of one man earlier this month.
Police say they were called to the area of Pine Street and Dunns Court in Cambridge on October 20th on reports of shots fired at about 7 p.m. There, investigators found Virgil Simms, 26, lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. Simms died at the scene, according to authorities.
Just over a week later, on October 28th, police announced the arrest of Jo’Mir Omar Norman, 18, and Briane Jermaine Wongus Jr., 15, in connection with the shooting. Both Norman and Wongus have been charged with first degree murder and are currently being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center with no bond.
Maryland State Police along with Cambridge police continue to investigate the fatal shooting and ask anyone with information to contact them at 443-783-7230.