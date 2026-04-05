OCEAN VIEW, Del. - DelDOT announced the closure of Camp Barnes Road for the installation of storm drains and reconstruction of the roadway.
DelDOT says Camp Barnes Road will be closed between Millers Neck Road and Bayard Road starting on Monday, April 13 through Monday, April 27.
Detours:
- Drivers on Double Bridges Rd wanting to travel east on Camp Barnes Road will continue straight onto Bayard Road, turn left onto Old Mill Bridge Road and turn left onto Millers Neck Road where the route will end on Camp Barnes Road.
- Drivers on Camp Barnes Road wanting to travel west of Millers Neck Road will turn left onto Millers Neck Road, make a right turn onto Old Mill Bridge Road, turn right onto Bayard Road where the route will end on Camp Barnes Road.