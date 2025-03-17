US Army Body Armor
POCOMOKE CITY, MD - Maryland Congressman Andy Harris has announced a significant Army contract awarded to a Worcester County body armor manufacturer. 

According to Harris, the U.S. Army has awarded a $416 million contract to Hardwire, LLC, based in Pocomoke City for body armor. 

“I am pleased to announce that the Army has awarded a $416 million contract to Hardwire, LLC — a homegrown company here on the Eastern Shore,” Harris said in a social media post on March 14. “For decades, Hardwire has facilitated the expansion of business in my district through their innovative products that protect military, police, and our communities. I look forward to watching the important work of Hardwire through this critical Army investment which advances the readiness, lethality, and protection of the American warfighter.”

A manufacturer of ballistic armor for the military and law enforcement, Hardwire, LLC has previously donated protective gear to local schools to bolster student and teacher safety. 

