WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- ICE has been a hot topic lately on the Eastern Shore. So, during her visit to Wicomico County on Monday, we spoke with Senator Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.) to get her thoughts on the matter.
We talked with Senator Alsobrooks about the recent arrest and eventual homecoming of Pastor Daniel Fuentes Espinal and Wicomico County's intent to enter into a 287(g) agreement with ICE.
Alsobrooks acknowledged issues with both. Specifically, how they could add to any existing fear and confusion among the immigrant community.
She said the arrest of Pastor Fuentes Espinal is an example of a failed promise made by President Donald Trump.
"What he said is, that he would focus on criminals and people who had dangerous backgrounds," said Alsobrooks. "Instead, we see people like Pastor Fuentes, who is a pillar of his community, who is a decent man, who is a law abiding father, husband, and people like that have been targeted."
It's incidents like that, however, that Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano said she would like avoid.
"We want productive members of society, people that are going to work every day, that are sending their kids to school every day," said Giordano.
She believes entering into the 287(g) agreement could help make that happen and protect people who follow the law and are, for all intents and purposes, productive members of society.
"Because, when you don't have anything, or you don't have that communication with ICE, to me, I think that's when they would kind of come in without having some sort of, you know, agreement or understanding with the local law enforcement," said Giordano.
According to Giordano, the proposed agreement is still months away from being completed. She said she will meet with Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis and the head of the corrections department on Tuesday to continue ironing out the details.
Giordano also reiterated that the county has no intent of participating in the 287(g) Task Force Model. That model would allow local police officers to patrol the streets with ICE, and Giordano said that will not happen in Wicomico County.
Sheriff Lewis told WBOC the same when we spoke with him in July.