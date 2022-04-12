OCEAN CITY, Md. (CBS/WBOC)- A new face is taking over at the original Phillips Crab House in Ocean City.
The co-owner of Union Chesapeake Seafood House, Frank Raffo, announced Monday through a Facebook post that the business will be taking over operations at the 66-year-old establishment located at 2004 Philadelphia Ave.
While things may look different, Raffo promised the seafood house won’t stray far from founders Frank and Shirley Phillips’ seafood concept.
The upstairs of the building will feature an all-you-can-eat seafood, prime rib and blue crab buffet. Downstairs, visitors will find a full-service restaurant., Raffo said.
“We want to thank Paul McKinley and the entire Phillips family for their help and support over the last month or so,” Raffo said. “This experience has been surreal thus far and our team is very excited to earn the opportunity that is before us.”
Phillips Crab House announced in December that it was permanently closing its iconic Ocean City location after over 66 years in business. Other locations will remain open, including its Inner Harbor location, and Phillips maintains retail and international business.