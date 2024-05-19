Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Nuisance tidal flooding in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Maryland, Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. In Virginia, Westmoreland, Richmond, Northumberland, Lancaster, Middlesex, Accomack and Eastern Essex Counties. * WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/03 PM 2.9 0.9 1.3 1 NONE 21/04 AM 3.4 1.4 1.3 1 NONE 21/04 PM 3.0 1.0 1.4 1 NONE 22/04 AM 3.4 1.4 1.3 1 NONE 22/04 PM 2.9 0.9 1.3 1 NONE 23/04 AM 3.4 1.4 1.3 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/01 AM 3.3 1.2 1.2 1 MINOR 21/01 PM 2.9 0.8 1.2 1 NONE 22/01 AM 3.3 1.2 1.1 1 MINOR 22/01 PM 2.8 0.7 1.1 1-2 NONE 23/02 AM 3.2 1.1 1.0 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/12 AM 3.3 1.1 1.3 1 NONE 21/12 PM 2.9 0.7 1.3 1 NONE 22/12 AM 3.3 1.1 1.2 1 NONE 22/12 PM 2.8 0.6 1.2 1 NONE 23/01 AM 3.3 1.1 1.1 1 NONE LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/12 AM 3.0 1.5 1.5 1 NONE 21/12 PM 2.7 1.2 1.5 1 NONE 22/01 AM 2.9 1.4 1.3 1 NONE 22/01 PM 2.6 1.1 1.3 1 NONE 23/02 AM 2.9 1.4 1.3 1 NONE DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 5.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/03 AM 3.3 1.4 1.4 1 NONE 21/03 PM 3.0 1.1 1.4 1 NONE 22/03 AM 3.3 1.4 1.4 1 NONE 22/04 PM 2.8 0.9 1.2 1 NONE 23/03 AM 3.1 1.2 1.2 1 NONE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/10 PM 2.9 1.5 1.6 1 NONE 21/10 AM 2.6 1.2 1.5 1 NONE 21/10 PM 2.8 1.4 1.4 1 NONE 22/11 AM 2.4 1.0 1.3 1 NONE 23/12 AM 2.8 1.4 1.4 1 NONE 23/12 PM 2.3 0.9 1.2 1 NONE SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/11 PM 3.9 1.4 1.4 1 NONE 21/11 AM 3.4 0.9 1.4 1 NONE 22/12 AM 3.9 1.4 1.3 1 NONE 22/12 PM 3.3 0.8 1.3 1 NONE 23/12 AM 3.9 1.4 1.2 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/09 PM 2.9 0.9 1.1 1 NONE 21/09 AM 2.6 0.6 1.2 1 NONE 21/09 PM 2.8 0.8 1.0 2 NONE 22/09 AM 2.3 0.3 1.0 1 NONE 22/10 PM 2.7 0.7 0.8 2 NONE 23/11 AM 2.1 0.1 0.7 2 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/07 PM 3.3 0.5 0.5 1 NONE 21/07 AM 2.6 -0.2 0.4 1 NONE 21/07 PM 3.2 0.4 0.3 1 NONE 22/08 AM 2.4 -0.4 0.2 1 NONE 22/08 PM 3.2 0.4 0.1 1 NONE 23/08 AM 2.2 -0.6 0.0 1 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/08 PM 6.1 1.6 1.4 1 NONE 21/08 AM 4.8 0.3 1.2 1 NONE 21/08 PM 5.9 1.4 1.1 1 NONE 22/08 AM 4.5 0.0 0.9 1 NONE 22/09 PM 5.6 1.1 0.7 1 NONE 23/09 AM 4.1 -0.4 0.5 1 NONE &&