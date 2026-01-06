SHOTS FIRED GRAPHIC

FRANKFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident in Frankford on Monday night. 

Police say they were called to Honolulu Road near Kauffman Lane on Jan. 5 at about 8:30 p.m. on reports of shots fired. There, police say they learned that a suspect fired multiple shots at an occupied home. Five people were inside at the time, according to state troopers. Luckily, no one was injured.

Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-752-3798.

 

