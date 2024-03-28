LAUREL, DE– The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announced John Cooper Road will partially close for construction April 5.
DelDOT says the road will close between Susan Beach Highway and Columbia Road for the installation of a crossroad pipe.
The closure will last all day, according to a press release.
The following detours will be in effect:
Drivers traveling north on Waycross Road: turn right onto Ralphs Road, left onto Susan Beach Road, left onto Branch School Road, left onto SR-24 (Sharptown Road), left onto Columbia Road and left onto John Cooper Road.
Drivers on Columbia Road looking to travel east on John Cooper Road: turn right onto SR-24, right onto Branch School Road, right onto Susan Beach Road, right onto Ralphs Road and continue to John Cooper Road.
For more information, visit www.deldot.gov.