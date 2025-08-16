CHESWOLD, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced an upcoming road closure in Kent County.
DelDOT says the Delmarva Central Railroad will be performing track rehabilitation, resurfacing and general maintenance on their crossing on Main Street (SR 42) in Cheswold.
DelDOT says work will require the full closure of Main Street between Moorton Road and North DuPont Highway.
Work is expected to begin on Saturday, August 23rd at 5:00am. The closure will be in place for 24 hours a day, and is expected to be completed no later than Monday, August 25th at 10:00pm.
The following detour is provided by DelDOT:
Eastbound: Main Street (SR 42)/ Seven Hickories Road to Brenford Road to South DuPont Highway to Main Street (SR 42).
Westbound: Main Street (SR 42) to North DuPont Highway to Brenford Road to Seven Hickories Road/ Main Street (SR 42).